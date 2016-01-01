An experimental emulator for the Nintendo Switch

yuzu is an experimental open-source emulator for the Nintendo Switch from the creators of Citra.

It is written in C++ with portability in mind, with builds actively maintained for Windows, Linux and macOS. The emulator is currently only useful for homebrew development and research purposes.

yuzu is a work-in-progress Nintendo Switch emulator. yuzu is an open-source project, licensed under the GPLv2 (or any later version). yuzu has been designed with portability in mind, with builds available for Windows, Linux, and macOS. The project was started in spring of 2017 by bunnei, one of the original authors of the popular Citra 3DS emulator, to experiment with and research the Nintendo Switch. Due to the similarities between Switch and 3DS, yuzu was developed as a fork of Citra. This means that it uses the same project architecture, and both emulators benefit from shared improvements. During the early months of development, work was done in private, and progress was slow. However, as Switch reverse-engineering and homebrew development became popular, work on yuzu began to take off as well.

In January of 2018, the yuzu team was formed out of several Citra developers, and the decision was made to release the project publicly. As an emulator, yuzu is in its infancy, and is only currently useful for Switch reverse-engineering and homebrew development.

Can I play Switch games?

No – at this time, yuzu does not run any commercial Switch games. yuzu can boot some games, to varying degrees of success, but does not implement any of the necessary GPU features to render 3D graphics.

When will yuzu run games?

In short – we do not know how soon games might run. While yuzu is making great progress, Switch emulation is very complex. Running games is one of the team’s top priorities, so we are actively working toward that goal!

Where does the name come from?

Citrus junos, or yuzu (from Japanese ユズ), is a citrus fruit, most commonly used in Asian cuisines. This name was chosen as an homage to Citra and its developers, whose work gave the foundation for this project.

Making an emulator for the Nintendo Switch is a massive effort, and we’d like to give a huge shout out and thank you to all the folks involved!

Thank you to the Citra team for providing an excellent foundation for this project. Subv, MerryMage, jroweboy, bunnei, for their work to jumpstart yuzu.

Flame Sage, Selby, Flamboyant Ham, for their work on our web infrastucture.

 

Furthermore, we'd like to thank the ReSwitched team, this project would not exist without their excellent work and willingness to share their knowledge: SciresM, Daeken, Normmatt, ogniK, hthh, TuxSH, hedgeberg, misson20000.